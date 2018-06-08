The long-in-the-works Kanye West/Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts is finally here. Like other G.O.O.D Music projects slated for the summer (DAYTONA, ye), details of the album were kept tightly under wraps before release. Much like ye, the latest album was accompanied by a (slightly delayed) listening party, accessible live and via a streaming app called WAV. Previous Kanye collaborator Takashi Murakami designed the cover art; in 2007, he provided the cover art for Kanye’s album Graduation and directed the video for Graduation single “Good Morning.” The release will allegedly be accompanied by a short film directed by Dexter Navy, who has directed for A$AP Mob and the Neighbourhood.

Kids See Ghosts arrives week after Kanye’s own ye, which he has said he entirely scrapped and rewrote weeks ahead of release. Since then, he’s called an end to the beef between Pusha T and Drake and organized “Project Wyoming” listening parties for fans in several cities.

Update (12:45 p.m. Eastern): Kids See Ghosts is now available via Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Google Play. Stream it below and check out our timeline of the complicated relationship between the two rappers as you listen to the latest 7-track G.O.O.D. Music release.

