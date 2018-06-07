Watch the Kanye and Kid Cudi Kids See Ghosts Livestream

Just one week after the release of his ninth studio album ye, Kanye West is back with another livestream, this time alongside emo-rap OG Kid Cudi. Debuting their new album as Kids See Ghosts, the two are kicking it in Los Angeles, far away from the chaotic Wyoming ranch that has since gotten rappers banned from at least one Wyoming retreat. Like before, the event can be livestreamed on the WAV iOS app. The festivities start at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, or 9:00 p.m. Pacific.

