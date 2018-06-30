Stream Kamasi Washington’s New The Choice EP

Days after the release of his new album Heaven and Earth, Kamasi Washington has released The Choice, a new companion EP to the album. Fans who purchased physical copies of Heaven and Earth received a copy of the new EP in full, which finds the virtuosic saxophonist covering Carole King and Gerry Coffin’s “Will You Still Love Met Tomorrow,” as well as the Five Stairsteps’ “Ooh Child.” Earlier this year, Washington released videos for Heaven and Earth his song “Street Fighter Mas.” Hear his Choice EP below.