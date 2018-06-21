Kamasi Washington has released the video for “Street Fighter Mas.” In the clip, he’s on the hunt for a worthy Street Fighter opponent with the help of competitive player Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez and L.A. producer Battlecat. He eventually finds a contender in another gamer Peter “Combofiend” Rosas, and the two duel it out in the retro hued epic.

The funk-fueled track is the third single to be released from his upcoming double album Heaven and Earth (out June 22), following previous singles “Fists of Fury” and “The Space Traveler’s Lullaby. “When I was young, I was obsessed with Street Fighter! I thought I would be a professional gamer, so I made a theme song,” Washington wrote on Twitter .” Watch the video below.