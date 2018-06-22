Saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington is back with the new double album Heaven and Earth, his first full-length record since 2015’s The Epic and the follow-up to last year’s Harmony of Difference EP. Out now from Young Turks, Heaven and Earth features the 15-minute song “Trust” and finds Washington reuniting with some of his earlier collaborators, including Thundercat on bass, Ronald Bruner Jr. on drums and percussion, and Cameron Graves on piano.

In a statement on Twitter, Washington explained the meaning behind the double albums this way: “The Earth side represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me.”

We’ve already heard Earth opener “Fists of Fury” and Heaven opener “The Space Travelers Lullaby,” as well as the grooving, choir-heavy “Street Fighter Mas.” Washington has also kept himself busy between releases, guesting on recent songs from Ibeyi, Florence and the Machine, and the Richard Russell project Everything Is Recorded. Listen to the full album below.



