Kali Uchis Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Kali Uchis has announced a headlining tour of the U.S. this fall in support of her excellent debut album Isolation, released earlier this year. The five-week trek kicks off in Seattle in mid-September and continues through October, including stops at historic venues such as the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC and First Avenue in Minneapolis.

Earlier this year, Uchis toured as a supporting act with Lana Del Rey, and this spring, she performed at Coachella (above), where she was joined on stage by frequent artistic collaborator Tyler, the Creator. Rising minimalist funk and R&B singer Gabriel Garzón-Montano and Los Angeles pop singer/producer Cuco will support Uchis on various dates of her own tour. See all the upcoming dates below.

September 13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

September 14 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

September 15 — Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival

September 17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre*

September 20 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory*

September 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall*

September 22 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

September 25 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory*

September 27 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

September 28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues*

October 2 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre†

October 3 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution†

October 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

October 6 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

October 7 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

October 9 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club*

October 12 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

October 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

October 16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues†

October 18 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel*

October 20 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live*

October 21 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

October 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue†

* with Gabriel Garzon-Montano

† with Cuco