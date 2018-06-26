News \
Jonny Greenwood’s Junun Is Opening for Radiohead This Summer
Jonny Greenwood’s project Junun—a collaboration with Indian ensemble Rajasthan Express and composer Shye Ben Tzur that was the subject of a Paul-Thomas-Anderson-directed documentary in 2015—will be opening for Radiohead on a series of North American dates this summer. Junun previously opened for Radiohead in Europe last year. It’s already been a busy year for Greenwood, who scored director Lynne Ramsey’s psychological thriller You Were Never Really Here, was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, and reissued his early solo album Bodysong. See the full list of Radiohead/Junun dates below.