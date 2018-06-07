Joanna Newsom’s First Three Albums Now Available on Cassette

After years of being unavailable on any streaming services, Joanna Newsom’s albums finally came to Apple Music and Tidal over the course of the past year, though they are still not posted to Spotify. (Newsom once called the latter service “cynical and musician-hating system” and “the banana of the music industry.”). This came after her longtime label Drag City finally acquiesced to syndicating the better part of their catalogue across the services. Now Drag City is making Newsom’s first three albums–The Milk-Eyed Mender, Ys, Have One on Me–available through another format that has seen an uptick in popularity recently: the cassette. You can order these now via Drag City’s website, along with the previously issued tape version of 2015’s Divers.