Jim Jones Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Georgia

Dipset rapper Jim Jones was arrested in Georgia Thursday night on drug and handgun possession, TMZ and the Newnan Times-Herald report. The arrest occurred after a vehicle Jones was riding in allegedly attempted to evade a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in the Newnan area outside of Atlanta. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, there was a brief chase before the SUV collided with a deputy’s car. Marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, two loaded pistols (included one identified as stolen), and cash were allegedly found in the vehicle. Jones reportedly told deputies that he had a prescription for the oxycodone and Percocet, though he didn’t have it on him. The rapper, who was reportedly riding in the backseat, was arrested as were the two other passengers, Darnell Maurice Wright and Jamal Rajhun Smith, and the driver, Ana Rajnee Miles. Jones was subsequently released on $7,000 bail.