Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign – “The Light”

Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign have released a new collaborative singled called “The Light.” The duo are rumored to be working on a collaborative project as Mihty, and have been featured on tracks like Zaytoven’s “What You Think” together. The single is as sensual as you might expect from the pair, as Dolla $ign sings about sex “but not without the foreplay.” Mihty still doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but Dolla $ign told Zane Lowe last month that the album should arrive sometime in June. Check out “The Light” below.



