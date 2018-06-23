j-hus-arrested-in-london-on-suspicion-of-possessing-a-knife

J Hus has been arrested in suspected possession of a knife or bladed article, the Guardian reports. The grime rapper was charged on Thursday after being stopped by east London police, who searched his vehicle. He was denied bail and will remain in custody until his trial July 20. Earlier this year, the 23-year-old rapper was nominated for multiple Brit Awards, following his nomination for Britain’s prestigious Mercury Prize in 2017. His album Common Sense was one of our favorites of last year.