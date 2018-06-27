Watch Interpol Debut New Song “Now You See Me At Work” Live

Coming off of intriguing, compelling new single “The Rover,” Interpol have debuted another track, “Now You See Me At Work” from their upcoming Marauder. NYSMAT begins with a direct reference to Prince’s “Alphabet St,”(“Like Prince sang in Tennessee/I wanna drive with you down there/To alphabet street”) before turning into a decidedly not-Princeian Interpol song. Despite the change in producer in the studio, live it sounds a lot like their early single “PDA,” with a similar tempo and drum beat.

In addition to charging through “The Rover” amidst flashing strobe lights, NME reports the band also played deep cuts like “Public Pervert” from Antics, Interpol opener “Success,” and Our Love To Admire opener “Pioneer To The Falls.” You can watch “Pioneer,” “The Rover,” and ” Now You See Me At Work” below.