Watch Guns N’ Roses Cover Velvet Revolver’s “Slither” Live

Axl Rose stepped into the shoes of the late Scott Weiland at the first date of Guns N’ Roses’ European tour on Saturday, performing a cover of “Slither” by Slash and Duff McKagan’s former band Velvet Revolver. This is the first time GN’R has played the Grammy-winning 2005 track, and as Loudwire reports, GN’R’s first live Velvet Revolver cover. Weiland, who was the lead singer of Velvet Revolver, had an infamous feud with Rose in 2006, before Weiland split with the band in 2008. Ex-GN’R drummer Matt Sorum was also a founding member of Velvet Revolver. Watch the performance, which took place at the Download Festival in Berlin, below.