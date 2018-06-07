Guns N’ Roses are currently in the midst of a European tour. On their latest stop in Odenske, Denmark, the band performed “Shadow of Your Love” live for the first time in around 31 years. The hard-rocking performance was captured on fan video and features Axl Rose taking command of the stage and vocally competing with the song’s intense and voracious guitars. The deep-cut favorite will appear on Gun N’ Roses forthcoming enormous Appetite For Destruction anniversary reissue, which will be available on June 29th. Watch video of the performance below.