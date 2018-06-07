News \

Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform “Shadow of Your Love” for First Time in 31 Years

guns n' roses - "shadow of your love"
CREDIT: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses are currently in the midst of a European tour. On their latest stop in Odenske, Denmark, the band performed “Shadow of Your Love” live for the first time in around 31 years. The hard-rocking performance was captured on fan video and features Axl Rose taking command of the stage and vocally competing with the song’s intense and voracious guitars. The deep-cut favorite will appear on Gun N’ Roses forthcoming enormous Appetite For Destruction anniversary reissue, which will be available on June 29th. Watch video of the performance below.

Israel Daramola
Tags: axl rose, Guns N'Roses