Time heals all wounds as Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses continue to cement their friendship. Last year, Dave Grohl joined Guns N’ Roses on stage for an electric performance of “Paradise City” and yesterday, GNR returned the favor at the Foo Fighters’ show in Florence, Italy. Axl Rose, Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan crashed the Fighters’ set for a rousing performance of the classic GNR song, “It’s So Easy.” Both Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses are in Florence to perform at the city’s Firenze Rocks festival.

Both bands are also currently on extensive tours, with Foo Fighters touring behind their most recent album, Concrete and Gold and Guns N’ Roses on a European tour coinciding with the announced reissue of Appetite For Destruction. Watch fan footage of the seismic performance below.