Grimes Teases Snippets of New Songs on Twitter

Late last night, Grimes posted snippets of two new songs via her Twitter. The first is a piece of upbeat gauzy pop that she described as “the cheesy love song i was talking about that i don’t like but everyone else likes.” The second features an initial melody and backbeat that bear out her explanation of the song as being inspired by the 2015 Indian film Bajirao Mastani: “ethereal chav jam that’s like … a cyberpunk interpretation of the bajirao mastani movie (plz watch this incredible film if u haven’t) from mastanis perspective.” In the videos, Grimes plays the tracks from an iTunes playlist that shows the songs’ working titles, respectively, as “adore u (beautiful game)” and “4 æm.” Grimes has regularly tweeted updates about a new album supposedly due out this year, periodically expressing frustration with her label. Recently, Grimes collaborated with K-pop group Loona and appeared on Janelle Monáe’s single “Pynk.” Listen to the clips of Grimes’ new songs below.

well i said i’d post some snippets of new music earlier so this prob sounds terrible thru my phone recording but it’s the cheesy love song i was talking about that i don’t like but everyone else likes, made the instrumental w my new mellotron! pic.twitter.com/KDZLIY8OcF — Grimes (@Grimezsz) June 5, 2018