Gorillaz – “Hollywood” ft. Snoop Dogg
Gorillaz have released a funky new single called “Hollywood” which features past collaborator Snoop Dogg. Imbued with a clubby, loosely West Coast vibe, the collaboration is fairly logical. The song is slated to be included on the Damon-Albarn-led project’s upcoming album The Now Now, which is due out on June 29. Albarn has already released “Fire Flies” and “Sorcererz” from the album, as well as “Lake Zurich” and the George Benson showcase “Humility.” Last year, Gorillaz released their politically charged album Humanz, and subsequently, a $350 “super deluxe” 14-record vinyl box set version of it. Watch a visualizer video for “Hollywood” below.