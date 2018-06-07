Gorillaz – “Sorcererz”

Gorillaz officially released their jazzy new track “Sorcererz” today. The synth-laden funk record has an experimental adult contemporary vibe to it as Damon Albarn sings coolly and exudes sensuality throughout. “Sorcererz” was debuted during the Gorillaz’ live concert in Germany over the weekend, but the CDQ version does the lush production much more justice. It is also the latest single from the group’s forthcoming album, The Now Now, following after “Lake Zurich” and “Humility,” which features George Benson. The new album arrives on June 29th and is the proper follow-up to last year’s Humanz. Listen to “Sorcererz” below.