Gorillaz have announced the lineup for their 2018 Demon Dayz Festival scheduled to take place October 20 in Los Angeles. The inaugural fest took place last year in Margate, England.

This year’s lineup features Erykah Badu, the Internet, Virginia rapper DRAM, among others. The headlining slot is, of course, reserved for Gorillaz whose new album, The Now Now drops on June 29. The band already released two new songs, “Humility” and “Lake Zurich,” ahead of the album release.

Check out the lineup for Demon Dayz below. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8 at 10 am.