G.O.O.D. Music Denies Alleged Kardashian Sex Tape Sample on Teyana Taylor’s New Album

Teyana Taylor’s new album K.T.S.E. dropped yesterday and if you’re like a lot of fans, you probably heard some unexpected moaning on the erotic fourth track “Hurry.” Both produced by and featuring a guest verse from Kanye West, the song includes a very audible sample around the 1:50 mark, one that lead many users on Reddit to speculate that the short snippet actually comes from Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

Despite these conspiracies, G.O.O.D. Music has denied the speculation. In an email exchange with Stereogum, a rep from the label swiftly responded that “no, it’s not Kim.” Hardcore fans have been know to believe the same thing about other hard-to-identify Kanye samples including the screeches on the Yeezus song “I’m In It.” Kanye has mentioned the sex tape multiple times on tracks like Cruel Summer’s “Clique” and The Life Of Pablo’s “Highlights,” and a wax sculpture of Ray J was included in Ye’s controversial music video for “Famous.” Hear “Hurry” for yourself below.