Foo Fighters have announced the supporting acts for select dates on their current tour around North America. The tour is in support of their 2017 album Concrete and Gold and will include opening act performances from Dinosaur Jr., Speedy Ortiz, The Joy Formidable, Gang of Youths, Melkbelly, The Struts, and more. Tickets for the tour can still be found here. Check below for a poster containing the full list of openers and dates.