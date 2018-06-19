“Big God” from Florence and the Machine’s upcoming High as Hope is here, and it’s the long-teased collaboration between Florence Welch, Jamie xx, and Kamasi Washington. Florence Welch co-wrote the song with Jamie xx, who plays drums and synths on the track. High as Hope helmer Emile Haynie produces (a collaborator with MBDTF-era Kanye and FKA Twigs.) Also on hand is longtime collaborator and string arranger Sally Herbert.

We’ve already heard the soaring “Hunger” and the stripped-back “Sky Full of Song,” and the full album comes out on June 29th. Kamasi Washington’s album Heaven and Earth comes out this Friday.

Listen to “Big God” below.