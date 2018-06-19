News \

Florence and the Machine – “Big God”

“Big God” from Florence and the Machine’s upcoming High as Hope is here, and it’s the long-teased collaboration between Florence Welch, Jamie xx, and Kamasi Washington. Florence Welch co-wrote the song with Jamie xx, who plays drums and synths on the track. High as Hope helmer Emile Haynie produces (a collaborator with MBDTF-era Kanye and FKA Twigs.) Also on hand is longtime collaborator and string arranger Sally Herbert.

We’ve already heard the soaring “Hunger” and the stripped-back “Sky Full of Song,” and the full album comes out on June 29th. Kamasi Washington’s album Heaven and Earth comes out this Friday.

Listen to “Big God” below.

Joshua Copperman
