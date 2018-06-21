The video for Florence and the Machine’s latest single “Big God” has arrived. The four-minute visual finds Florence Welch and a group of colorful, lingerie-clad dancers syncopating themselves to the song’s brooding instrumentals and emotional weight in a dark and drenched room. The song is a collaboration between Welch, Jamie XX, and Kamasi Washington, while the video was choreographed by Akram Khan and Welch and directed by Autumn de Wilde.

“On this record, I was embracing the femininity, embracing the things I really liked, embracing that you can still be powerful and strong and scary in a pink nightie,” Welch recently told The Independent. High as Hope is out June 29. Take a look at the “Big God” video below.