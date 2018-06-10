Fleet Foxes Frontman Speaks Out About Coping with Suicidal Thoughts

Suicide is a growing public health crisis nationwide. In the past week alone, the world has lost Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain to mental health struggles, and last night, Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold spoke out about his own challenges with suicidal thoughts. Writing on Instagram, Pecknold clarified earlier comments that some saw as “unsympathetic toward the mentally ill or suicidal.”

“During a period of a few years ago when I was dangerously and actively suicidal, my respect for my loved ones and my knowledge of the pain I would cause them was, truly and with no overstatement, the only effective thought I had at my disposal to prevent myself from acting,” he writes. “I have nothing but empathy for anyone struggling, and I really hope people get the help they need, and that we all make ourselves available to those close to us who need us.”

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone live online. Read Pecknold’s full statement below.