Father John Misty has released God’s Favorite Customer, his fourth album since Josh Tillman began releasing music under that stage name. It’s a stripped-down affair; at 39 minutes, it’s almost half the length of his previous album, last year’s Pure Comedy. Produced with longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson, the album finds Misty at his most introspective. Late last year, he talked to Uncut about the process of writing the new record:

“I was living in a hotel for two months. It’s kind of about… yeah… misadventure. The words were just pouring out of me. It’s really rooted in something that happened last year that was… well, my life blew up. I think the music essentially serves the purpose of making the painful and the isolating less painful and less isolating. But in short, it’s a heartache album.”

Ahead of release, we’ve heard the singles “Mr. Tillman,” “Please Don’t Die,” and the simultaneously released “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All” and “Just Dumb Enough to Try.” Misty is currently on tour in Europe, returning stateside later this month as part of an extensive tour that kicked off at a Kurt Vonnegut festival and continues through the fall. Stream God’s Favorite Customer below.



