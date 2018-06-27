Exploded View Announce New album Obey, Release “Raven, Raven”

The transcontinental post-punks of Exploded View assembled their self-titled 2016 debut album by improvising in the studio and winnowing down to the best bits, creating a stream of consciousness in murky psychedelic grooves. A press release for their new single “Raven Raven” makes it sound like that’s no longer the case, referencing the band “leaving behind their live recording process.”

If you didn’t know that, you might not be able to tell. “Raven, Raven” is a logical continuation of Exploded View, with the same beat-poet delivery from frontwoman Annika Henderson and tense kinetic energy from the instrumentalists, who sound a little like the members of Can jamming in Lee “Scratch” Perry’s Black Ark Studios. It’s the first taste of a new album entitled Obey, out September 28 on Sacred Bones. Exploded View—based half in Mexico City, half in Berlin—will also tour the U.S. in the fall.

Hear “Raven, Raven” below and see the tour dates after that.

Exploded View 2018 U.S. tour dates

Fri. Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture

Sat. Oct. 20 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

Mon. Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Congress

Wed. Oct. 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop

Thu. Oct. 25 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Fri. Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Sun. Oct. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Oct. 29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studio

Tue. Oct. 30 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Wed. Oct. 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Thu. Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Fri. Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxxx Fluxxx

Sat. Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Mon. Nov. 5 – Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa

Tue. Nov. 6 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

Thu. Nov. 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Fri. Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA

Sat. Nov. 10 – Norfolk, VA @ Charlies American Cafe

Sun. Nov. 11 – Washington, DC @ DC9

Mon. Nov. 12 – Harrisburg, PA @ The Cathedral Room