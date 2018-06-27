New Music \
Exploded View Announce New album Obey, Release “Raven, Raven”
The transcontinental post-punks of Exploded View assembled their self-titled 2016 debut album by improvising in the studio and winnowing down to the best bits, creating a stream of consciousness in murky psychedelic grooves. A press release for their new single “Raven Raven” makes it sound like that’s no longer the case, referencing the band “leaving behind their live recording process.”
If you didn’t know that, you might not be able to tell. “Raven, Raven” is a logical continuation of Exploded View, with the same beat-poet delivery from frontwoman Annika Henderson and tense kinetic energy from the instrumentalists, who sound a little like the members of Can jamming in Lee “Scratch” Perry’s Black Ark Studios. It’s the first taste of a new album entitled Obey, out September 28 on Sacred Bones. Exploded View—based half in Mexico City, half in Berlin—will also tour the U.S. in the fall.
Hear “Raven, Raven” below and see the tour dates after that.
Exploded View 2018 U.S. tour dates
Fri. Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture
Sat. Oct. 20 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
Mon. Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Congress
Wed. Oct. 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop
Thu. Oct. 25 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
Fri. Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Sun. Oct. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Mon. Oct. 29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studio
Tue. Oct. 30 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
Wed. Oct. 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Thu. Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
Fri. Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxxx Fluxxx
Sat. Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Mon. Nov. 5 – Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa
Tue. Nov. 6 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
Thu. Nov. 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
Fri. Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA
Sat. Nov. 10 – Norfolk, VA @ Charlies American Cafe
Sun. Nov. 11 – Washington, DC @ DC9
Mon. Nov. 12 – Harrisburg, PA @ The Cathedral Room