Elvis Costello Announces Fall Tour, New Album

Elvis Costello has announced a tour with his backing band the Imposters as well as a new album. This will be his first solo album since 2010. He released a collaboration with the Roots in 2013.

Tickets to certain shows will include a pre-order for the upcoming album, which will be out via Concord Records. It doesn’t yet have an official release date or title. You can purchase tickets via his website. Check out the tour dates below.

November 2 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center November 4 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

November 6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

November 7 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

November 9 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre (no pre-orders)

November 10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

November 13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit (no pre-order)

November 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

November 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live (no pre-order)

November 19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

November 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

November 23 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

November 25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (no pre-order)

November 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre (no pre-order)

November 28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim (no pre-order)

November 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern (no pre-order)

December 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic (no pre-order)

December 3 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

December 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre