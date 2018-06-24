Of all the statements to come from the office of the Presidency in recent months, the new controversy surrounding Melania Trump’s $39 Zara military jacket feels like an incredible low point. Printed with the phrase “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?,” the jacket was just the perfect attire for visiting children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border thanks to Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration stance. While a representative for the first lady initially said that it was “just a jacket. There was no hidden message,” her husband took to Twitter to say that the message was in fact referring to the Fake News Media.

In the days since the controversy, many have appropriated the jacket’s message into a form of protest, and at a Pearl Jam concert last night in Milan, Eddie Vedder’s wife Jill sported her own version of the garment that read “Yes We All Care. Y Don’t U?” The Vedders also took a moment to celebrate their wedding anniversary during the set, with Eddie saying that he met his wife for the first time in Milan before inviting her on stage to celebrate with champagne, as Alternative Nation and Consequence of Sound point out.

This isn’t the first time Eddie Vedder has spoken out against the Trumps on his European tour. Earlier this week in London, Vedder announced he was dedicating a performance of “Love Boat Captain” to Trump, saying:

“I would like to send this one to the guy who is in the White House back in the United States. I would like him to hear it but he doesn’t listen to music or read books. Could someone tweet this to him or something? For mom’s and dad’s and children being separated at the border. That isn’t the country I remember.”

Vedder also repeatedly shouted “Fuck you!” while egging on guitarist Mike McCready in the set. Check out a clip of the performance, as well as a photo of Jill Vedder’s jacket, below.