Eddie Vedder Chants “Fuck You” at Trump in Response to Family Separation Policy During Pearl Jam Show

Eddie Vedder shared his thoughts on President Trump’s migrant toddler internment camps during Pearl Jam’s performance in London on Monday.

“I would like to send this one to the guy who is in the White House back in the United States,” Vedder said while playing an intro to “Love Boat Captain.”

“I would like him to hear it, but he doesn’t listen to music or read books,” Vedder continued. “Could someone tweet this to him or something? For moms and dads and children being separated at the border in the United State of America. That isn’t the country I remember.”

Vedder stepped away from the mic, but is heard telling guitarist Mike McCready to “get aggressive,” then launching into a continuous “fuck you” chant.

The Pearl Jam frontman brought up the border policy again while introducing “Daughter.”

“When you think about the border and think about the states and they make it seem normal I hope they remember that next time it could be them,” Vedder said. “Fuck, I am still thinking about that. This is a love song from a mother to her child.”

Watch footage of the performance below.

On Tuesday night, Associated Press reported that migrant babies and toddlers have been taken from their parents and sent to “tender age” shelters in South Texas. Since May, more than 2,300 migrant children have been taken away from their parents after crossing the border.