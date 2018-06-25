News \
Watch Drake’s New Teaser Trailer for Scorpion
Drake’s new album Scorpion arrives this Friday and in the buildup to the new release, the Toronto rapper has shared a short teaser trailer. The clip is soundtracked by Berlin electronic trio Moderat’s 2013 song “The Mark (Interlude)”—notably featured on Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s Annihilation soundtrack—and includes shots of Drake driving and in the studio. Numerous billboards have been spotted around Toronto with cryptic phrases related to the album. So far, we’ve heard the single “I’m Upset,” which recently got a music video featuring the cast of Degrassi. Watch the teaser below.
It’s #Scorpion Season in Toronto!! Drake’s New Album drops next Friday @Mastermind pic.twitter.com/gejA2INsXG
— 93-5 The Move (@935TheMoveTO) June 21, 2018