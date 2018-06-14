After his beef with Pusha T was recently declared finished, Drake has returned with new details about his upcoming studio album. Titled Scorpion, the album is the follow-up to last year’s More Life, and will allegedly arrive June 29. The announcement was posted to Instagram, where the Toronto rapper shared a grainy, autographed portrait that could possibly be the album’s cover art.

Paired with the announcement is a new video for his single “I’m Upset.” In the video, Drake gets the cast of Degrassi back together, with the video including Ephram Ellis (Rick Murray), Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Lauren Collins (Paige Brooks), Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason), and more. Jay and Silent Bob—who were also featured in the series—make an appearance as well. The video follows the rapper’s Pusha T diss track “Duppy Freestyle,” as well as tracks like “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What” earlier this year. Check out his latest video below.

