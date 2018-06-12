Chance the Rapper introduced a surprise guest at his monthly OpenMike event in Chicago last night: Donald Glover. The rapper, actor, writer, and director performed his recent Childish Gambino single “This Is America” for the high school audience, who screamed and surged toward the stage when Chance introduced his guest as someone who “needs no introduction.” Chance and Glover have collaborated on several songs on each other’s projects in the past, including Acid Rap’s “Favorite Song.” In September of last year, Glover told an interviewer at the Emmys: “I feel like if I don’t make a Chance the Rapper mixtape, like a double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds will kick my ass.” Watch footage of Glover’s performance, drowned by the deafening screams of teens, below.

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018