Dolly Parton is getting her own Netflix show: an anthology series in which each episode is based on a different one of the legendary country singer’s hits. Parton has previously made TV films based on her songs: 2015’s NBC original movie Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. As in those films, Parton will act, as well as serving as executive producer and songwriter. Lily Tomlin dropped hints about her 9 to 5 co-star’s project when asked if Parton would potentially be appearing in the upcoming season of Tomlin and Jane Fonda’s Netflix original Grace and Frankie. Netflix subsequently confirmed Parton’s upcoming series–as of yet untitled–in a press statement.

[Variety]