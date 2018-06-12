We Can’t Wait for This EDM Beef to Drop

For years now, superstar DJ/producers Diplo and Zedd have enjoyed a dumb yet enduring beef. Their feud is alternately aggressive and passive, about nothing and everything: It involves Zedd’s 2015 album True Colors, which Diplo once called a pile of smiley poo on Twitter, and the commercial jingle Zedd made for M&Ms in 2016, which Diplo ripped as a “fake Flume drop.” It tangentially involves Selena Gomez, who once dated Zedd but more famously dated Diplo collaborator Justin Bieber. It is an embarrassing spectacle of two rich and famous men mutually accusing one another of money lust and fame thirst, and if it kinda seems like Diplo is winning so far, that probably has more to do with his talent for backhanded compliments. Take this quote from a since-deleted 2015 interview with the site Radio.com, for example:

I’m actually not enemies with Zedd by any means. I just think that he came from such a cool place, and now he’s been pegged as a money-maker for a major label to do EDM, which to me isn’t even a genre. But they’ve pegged him for that, they’ve marketed him, even the fake relationship with Selena Gomez, all the things to sell records took away from the music. He’s an amazing producer and good songwriter. I just feel like…I was hoping he’d come out of the scene and do something.

Unsurprisingly, some people find Diplo’s schtick insufferable, and one of them is Moldovan-born producer Max Vangeli, the loose cannon who’s kicked off the latest round of drama. Last night, Vangeli posted an inflammatory tweet accusing Diplo of having a “Herpy Dick” and complaining the more famous producer snubbed him after he opened a show in Hong Kong, a diss swiftly endorsed by Zedd:

Vangeli has been enthusiastically and casually misogynistically tweeting through it ever since, making such a scene that even chronic Twitter curmudgeon Deadmau5 told him to give it a rest:

Meanwhile, Diplo slept on it and came back with this, which could almost be sincere if you’re feeling generous:

Having dismissed Vangeli as an autograph collector, Diplo then offered Zedd 24 hours to delete his entire Twitter account or risk a counterstrike comparable to Pusha T’s Drake diss “The Story of Adidon”:

Does Diplo have some actual dirt on Zedd? What does he think about his archenemy’s obnoxious top 5 hit with Maren Morris? Does Zedd, who’s kept the drama off his own feed so far, have anything to say for himself? We can’t wait for the beef to drop.