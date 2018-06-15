Devon Welsh, Montreal-based musician and former frontman of acclaimed minimalist pop act Majical Cloudz, returns today with a new solo song, “Vampires,” that’s threaded with searching, Death Cab-esque guitar melodies and Welsh’s singularly intimate vocals. His “Vampires” aren’t the Halloween kind but the humans who feel like them—staying up late, killing time, and getting high in a town that’s “gonna eat us alive.”

Welsh has previously shared a smattering of solo tracks, including “Go Go” and last month’s “I’ll Be Your Ladder.” He’s also announced a handful of summer tour dates, which you can find at the bottom of this post.

Listen to “Vampires” below. The simple, day-in-the-life video was directed by Christopher Honeywell and stars real-life couple Kaitlyn Woodhouse and Dylan Kyle Lamy, with what looks to be a cameo appearance by Welsh himself in the movie theater.

Devon Welsh 2018 tour dates

June 27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-Op

June 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Getty Center

July 2 — Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

July 8 — Toronto, ON @ The Baby G