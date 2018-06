Death Grips are kicking off the week by dropping another track from their forthcoming album Year of the Snitch. The latest single from the new record, “Shitshow” is reminiscent of Minor Threat-era hardcore, right down to the running time, which clocks in at well under two minutes.

Over the weekend, Death Grips released “Dilemma,” a collaboration with Shrek director Andrew Adamson.

Year of the Snitch comes out Friday, June 22.