Death Grips Announce Year of the Snitch Release Date, Release “Hahaha”

We’ve known about Death Grips’ Year of the Snitch for a while now, but today the forthcoming new album from the noise-rap provocateurs gets an official release date of June 22. They’ve also released a typically hyperactive and cacophonous new single called “Hahaha.”

Year of the Snitch is the first proper Death Grips album since 2016’s Bottomless Pit. Since then, they’ve also released Fashion Week/Interview 2016, a physical release of two instrumental works that had previously only been available online. “Hahaha” follows the previous Year of the Snitch singles “Black Paint,” “Flies,” and “Streaky.” Hear it below.

