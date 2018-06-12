Deafheaven – “Canary Yellow”

Deafheaven have released the latest single “Canary Yellow” from their upcoming album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. In similar methodology to their first single “Honeycomb,” the 12-minute song ushers you into their guttural carnage slowly before throwing you into the mosh that lasts for the majority of the track.

The album comes three years after 2015’s acclaimed New Bermuda and is set to be released July 13th off ANTI- records. In a recent interview with Stereogum, lead singer George Clarke said, “I don’t think anyone who worked on New Bermuda wanted to make another record that sounded like New Bermuda,” going on to say it’s the sound of “people enjoying what they’re doing.” Listen to the song below.