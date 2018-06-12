David Byrne Announces New UK and Ireland Tour Dates

David Byrne has announced a new European tour supporting his March album American Utopia. Byrne has added a series of dates in the UK and Ireland. Byrne recently wrapped up the North American leg of his grand-scale world tour behind the album and is currently in the UK performing an initial series of dates there. David Byrne performed at Coachella in April; see clips of his incredible performance, including renditions of Talking Heads hits, here. See the set of new European dates below, courtesy of NME.

Thursday June 14 2018 – OXFORD New Theatre

Friday June 15 2018 – GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Sunday June 17 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Monday June 18 2018 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Tuesday June 19 2018 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wednesday June 20 2018 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Sunday October 21 2018 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Monday October 22 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Wednesday October 24 2018 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Friday October 26 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Saturday October 27 2018 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Monday October 29 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday October 30 2018 – BRIGHTON Centre

Thursday November 01 2018 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Friday November 02 2018 – MANCHESTER Arena