Dave Matthews, who released his ninth studio album with the Dave Matthews Band earlier this month, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. In addition to giving performances of his new singles “She” and “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)” with DMB, Matthews participated in a sketch: a mock infomercial for an album called Dave Matthews Sings Trap Music. Matthews is shown performing a couple of the hits from the album: Migos’ “Stir Fry” and Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang.” His “Stir Fry” found him ascending into a wailing falsetto and dipping down to his low register for the crucial “dance with the dogs in the nighttime” line. His “Gucci Gang” sounds exactly as you would expect. He then ran through Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” excerpted from a bonus Dave Matthew Sings Cardi B album. Watch the bizarre segment and DMB’s performances below.