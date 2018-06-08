Stream Dave Matthews Band’s New Album Come Tomorrow

Fresh off being a pivotal part of Lady Bird’s adolescence, Dave Matthews Band have returned with their first album in years … and the first since the departure of and sexual misconduct allegations against violinist Boyd Tinsley. Tinsley still plays on one song on the album–“Idea of You”–but is otherwise absent from the recording. Another former member also makes an appearance; the late LeRoi Moore, who passed away in 2008. The saxophonist plays on “Idea of You” and “Can’t Stop.” “Idea of You” dates back to 2006, which explains the appearance of former members on the recording. (“Can’t Stop” also dates to that same time period.) Other songs have been previewed and teased in the years leaning up to the album, including first single “Samurai Cop.”

The band worked with multiple producers for this record, including past collaborators Rob Cavallo (the Goo Goo Dolls, Green Day, James Blunt), John Alagia (John Mayer, Jason Mraz), and Rob Evans. The sound is a bit lusher and more reverberating than previous records, though it’s obviously still the Dave Matthews Band.

We’ve already heard the dramatic “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)“, the playful “That Girl Is You”, and the slow-burning “Again and Again,” but you can stream the rest below.



