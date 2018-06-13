“Dance to This” – Troye Sivan (ft. Ariana Grande)

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande and have released their long-in-the-works collaboration “Dance to This,” set to appear on Sivan’s upcoming album Bloom. Like previous Sivan single “Bloom,” the song was overseen by Swedish producer Oscar Holter, and continues the modernized, soft-focus ’80s vibe Sivan has embraced for his sophomore release. It’s not as dramatic as something like Grande’s recent “No Tears Left to Cry,” but the result does feel in line with other modern pop—Drake’s “Passionfruit” from last year comes to mind, as does Khalid’s recent single “OTW.” “Dance to This” is nonetheless fun in its own low-key way, like a party anthem for introverts who feel like they’ve “seen all the parties.”

Bloom isn’t out until August 31, but we’ve already heard “My My My,” “Bloom,” and “The Good Side.” Meanwhile, “No Tears” is the only taste so far of Grande’s upcoming album Sweetener, though that’s likely to change soon.