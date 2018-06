Now almost six months since the release of her album Ephorize, CupcakKe has released a new song called “Hot Pockets.” The latest in what feels like a continuous stream of new material from the prolific rapper, the track features twinkling keys and rolling hi-hats, with CupcakKe’s rapid-fire flow spilling out with the same raunchy, infectious energy she’s built a fanbase around. Check it out below.