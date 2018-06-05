Chromatics have announced the surprise release of their vinyl-only Camera EP, which is available now exclusively through the Italians Do It Better digital store.

“The opening track is a love song written from the perspective of the camera, asking to be held up to see the world through the eyes of its user,” read a statement from the label. “The Camera EP features unreleased material, including a haunting take on Dear Tommy’s title track & the midnight mood of ‘Flashback To Forever.'”

The record is produced and mixed by Johnny Jewel, who just put out Themes for Television, an album comprised mostly of songs he composed for Twin Peaks: The Return but never made it to air as well as an alternative version of “Shadow.” You might recall Chromatics closing out the Twin Peaks premiere with a performance of “Shadow” at the Bang Bang Club as the credits rolled.

In May, Chromatics released “Black Walls,” a single from the long-awaited Dear Tommy album, which was supposed to drop back in 2015. There’s still no release date for Dear Tommy, but Jewel did put out a not-Dear Tommy album, Digital Rain, in January.

Check out the Camera EP track listing below:

Side 1

Camera (3:53)

Camera (Vocal) (0:43)

Camera (Instrumental) (3:53)

Magazine (Club Mix) (3:17)

Side 2

The Taste Of Blood (1:04)

Flashback To Forever (2:37)

Dear Tommy (On Film) (3:17)

Magazine (Club Instrumental) (2:37)