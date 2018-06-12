Chromatics, in keeping with the double meaning of their band name, follows “Black Walls,” the first single from their highly anticipated forthcoming album, with a new song titled “Blue Girl.” The song will appear on Dear Tommy, an album that fans were never sure would see the light of day after Johnny Jewel destroyed every copy of it following a near-death experience. The video is once again self-directed, with artist Rene Hallen (who also worked on “Black Walls”) behind the camera.

The video features images of drums played with roses for sticks, menacing closeups of Johnny Jewel’s eyes, and Ruth Radelet facing the camera via a strategically placed mirror.

Watch the video below, and be on the lookout for Dear Tommy (hopefully) in the fall.