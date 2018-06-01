Chris Rock gave a short introductory speech at the listening party for Kanye West’s brand new album ye in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last night. The comedian, a longtime friend and collaborator of West’s, talked about a chat he had with a local moose before listing off some of the notable musicians at the event, including 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T (“”Pusha takin’ bodies”), and Big Sean ( “Big Sean, medium Sean…”) He then paid homage to Kanye: “Rap music, hip-hop music, is the first art form created by free black men…and no black man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West.” (A response of “damn” is audible from an audience member in one of the videos below). Rock ends by asking the audience to listen to the album “without prejudice.” Watch a clip from his speech below.