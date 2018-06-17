Hear Chris Cornell’s Daughter Cover “Nothing Compares 2 U” for Father’s Day in Unreleased Duet

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell took his own life last May and in the year since the incident, numerous fans and friends alike have performed heartfelt covers and tributes to the songwriter. Last year, Cornell’s daughter Toni both wrote a moving Father’s Day letter and covered Leonard Cohen’s 1984 hit “Hallelujah” to commemorate the occasion and today, Toni has shared another cover, this time of Sinéad O’Connor’s Grammy-nominated hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Itself a cover of the lesser-known Prince song of the same name, the song features harmonies from her father and is paired with a touching note from Toni, which you can find in full below in addition to the cover.

Daddy,

I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you.

- Toni