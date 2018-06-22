Chic – “Till the World Falls”

Chic is releasing their first album in 26 years, It’s About Time, and it’s due out on September 14. Today, the group’s mastermind Nile Rodgers has released the first official single from the album, “Till the World Falls.” The song features contributions from Vic Mensa, Mura Masa, and Cosha (formerly Bonzai). Its cowriters include Anderson .Paak and Nao. Nao appeared on Jimmy Fallon to premiere the song earlier in June, along with another new Chic track called “Boogie All Night.” In April, Rodgers teased the album’s sprawling list of collaborators, noting that Bruno Mars, Craig David, Haim, and Debbie Harry would be featured on the project in some way. Listen to the band’s newest slice of anthemic disco, “Till the World Falls,” below.