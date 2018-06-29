Charli XCX – “Focus” and “No Angel”

Charli XCX is back with two new songs called “Focus” and “No Angel.” Originally debuted at FORM Festival in Arizona this May, “Focus” gets shimmering, synth-drenched production from PC Music’s A.G. Cook alongside Swedish duo Jack And Coke, with Charli repeating a hypnotic line about “focusing on my love.” “No Angel” instead offers a rubbery bass line with an anthemic chorus. The tracks follow her recent video for “5 in the Morning,” as well as her involvement with (and subsequent apology for) Rita Ora’s controversial single “Girls.” Hear “Focus” and “No Angel” below.