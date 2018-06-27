Charli XCX is back with a video for “5 in the Morning,” her first solo release since last December’s Pop 2 mixtape. The singer first teased the visual on Twitter earlier this week with some behind the scenes shots of the filming. The final cut finds her strutting around an abandoned warehouse in monochromatic outfits as colored lights strobe from all sides, accompanying a track that replaces her usual electro bubblegum pop with sultrier trap thumps without sacrificing any of its confidence

Charli’s other most recent releases have been collaborations, including an expanded cut of Tove Lo’s “Bitches” and Rita Ora’s controversial “Girls” (for which Charli subsequently apologized). Check out the new video for “5 in the Morning” below.